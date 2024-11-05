Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child with family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Virtual Centre for Child Safety achieved a significant milestone by successfully reuniting a 12-year-old mentally challenged child with his family after a 71-day search.

The child was initially found alone outside a shop in Nishtar Colony and was unable to provide any identifying information.

Upon receiving a report through the 15 Emergency Helpline, the Virtual Centre promptly dispatched police to the scene and launched a social media campaign to locate his family.

The child was taken into protective custody by the police and placed at the Edhi Home while the search continued. After over two months, the social media effort led to the identification of the child’s family. Following verification, the police returned the child to his parents.

In emergencies involving children, individuals can contact the 15 Helpline and press 3 to reach the Virtual Centre for Child Safety for immediate assistance.