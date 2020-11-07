'Virtual consultancy to prove to be a revolutionary step for Livestock dept'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Livestock Secretary Captain (R) Saqib Zafar has said that virtual consultancy will prove to be a revolutionary step for the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Livestock Secretary Captain (R) Saqib Zafar has said that virtual consultancy will prove to be a revolutionary step for the department.

He said this while presiding over an online meeting on virtual consultancy in the Livestock department here.

He lauded the mobile application of a private British company.

Saqib Zafar said, "Livestock department intends to adopt this programming in efficient manner." He said that all out efforts would be made for provision of better services to those dealing with cattle farming.

He said that promotion of latest technology in the Livestock department was of utmost importance.

Office bearers of British private company and others also attended the meeting.