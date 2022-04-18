UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Virtual Da'wah International Training Course for foreigners organized by Dawah Academy of the international Islamic University (IIU) in which as many as 432 participants hailing from 52 countries participated, concluded at the academyon Monday in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Virtual Da'wah International Training Course for foreigners organized by Dawah academy of the international Islamic University (IIU) in which as many as 432 participants hailing from 52 countries participated, concluded at the academyon Monday in Islamabad.

The eight weeks long virtual course organized by the Training Department of Dawah Academy was built on the theme "Self and Time Management for Dawah workers".

Speaking in the concluding ceremony, Professor Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector International Islamic University said that Dawah is a pre-requisite to deal with the negativity disseminated by its enemies against Islam. He called for devising comprehensive plans to propagate the true picture of islam in order to counter Islamophobia.

IIUI Rector said that world can get rid of terrorism and extremism by promoting tolerance and respect in the societies. He added that Islam is a religion of peace and it is a practical example of tolerance, peace, and tranquility. He said specific elements are behind the negative propagation of Islam and they disseminate misperceptions about it." I can safely say that those who hate Muslims, hate them because they do not know them," said IIUI Rector. He added that if they understand Islam and its true message, they will change their mind. Dr. Masoom opined that Islamophobia was promoting violence against Muslims in the west.He emphasized that institutions and centers such as Dawah Academy must promote true teachings of Islam and Islamic orientation programs for the Muslims who are minorities in various countries.

IIUI Rector stressed for due role of educational institutions to build a counter narrative against islamophobia so that the world may know about the misconception being spread against Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Resource Person of the course, Dr. Bashir Juma who is also an international trainer said that Islamic orientation is the key to reach to the world with Islam's true message. He also elaborated the topics and sessions of the course.

Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Director General Dawah Academy said that the program is an omen of a vast exposure and reach of Academy. He said the training Department is all set to host more programs and it has already arranged more than 4 programs of such nature in previous quarter. He also told that the Academy through its units and centres playing its role in society. He informed that Dawah Centre for Women organized competitions to celebrate Ashra of Rehmatul lil Alameen (Peace be Upon Him) in which students participated in competitions of Husn e Qirat, Hifz ul Quran, Naat Khawni, Speech and Seerah Quiz. coordinator of the program Ihsan Malik, presented a detailed report of the course in the ceremony.

On the occasion, Head Training Department Dr. Fareed Barohi, faculty members, researchers and administrative officers were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

