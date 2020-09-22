UrduPoint.com
Virtual Fair Helps Pakistani Students To Discover Educational Opportunities In US

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Virtual Fair helps Pakistani students to discover educational opportunities in US

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Given the current challenges of COVID-19, the biggest U.S. University Virtual Fair will be held in Pakistan next month to help students to discover the numerous educational opportunities available in the United States.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the students have been asked to get virtually connected with representatives from over 100 accredited U.S. colleges and universities, explore different possibilities, and discover the right one for them.

U.S. University Graduate Virtual Fair for students seeking Master's or PhD programs in the United States will be held on October 2 & 3, 2020: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

For high school students seeking Associate or Bachelor's programs in the United States, the U.

S. University Undergraduate Virtual Fair will be held on October 9 & 10, 2020: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

This virtual fair provides a unique opportunity for Pakistani students to interact directly with university representatives from over 100 U.S. colleges and universities.

Participants will gain valuable information about academic programs, campus life, financial aid options, application procedures, and safety precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This virtual tour makes it easy to learn about the advantages of studying in the United States and to meet with education USA advisers.

