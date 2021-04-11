RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Europe is a big market for Pakistan and there is a big opportunity for Pakistani manufacturers to capitalise the opportunity of Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status to the optimum.

Based on this status, around 80% of Pakistan's exports to the EU are quota and tariff-free, offering an advantage over many other competitors.

These comments were made by President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza while addressing the executive committee at chamber house.

He said, Pakistan's exports to the EU went to $7.5 billion or 34 percent of total exports of the country after getting GSP Plus status and there was a need to focus more on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He informed that RCCI is organizing the "Virtual International Trade Forum Europe Chapter" on April 14, a series of trade forum aiming to explore new markets and address the key issues in bilateral trade among the member countries of the respective region.

Nasir Mirza said commercial and trade consular from Pakistan and abroad would participate in the event to apprise the business community about trade and export opportunities in European markets.

He said Pakistan would have to find new markets to boost exports, adding, "Exports have been badly affected due to the corona pandemic, but we have to advertise our products and potential through virtual platforms," he said.