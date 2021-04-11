UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Virtual International Trade Forum Europe Chapter" On April 14

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Europe is a big market for Pakistan and there is a big opportunity for Pakistani manufacturers to capitalise the opportunity of Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status to the optimum.

Based on this status, around 80% of Pakistan's exports to the EU are quota and tariff-free, offering an advantage over many other competitors.

These comments were made by President RCCI Mohammad Nasir Mirza while addressing the executive committee at chamber house.

He said, Pakistan's exports to the EU went to $7.5 billion or 34 percent of total exports of the country after getting GSP Plus status and there was a need to focus more on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He informed that RCCI is organizing the "Virtual International Trade Forum Europe Chapter" on April 14, a series of trade forum aiming to explore new markets and address the key issues in bilateral trade among the member countries of the respective region.

Nasir Mirza said commercial and trade consular from Pakistan and abroad would participate in the event to apprise the business community about trade and export opportunities in European markets.

He said Pakistan would have to find new markets to boost exports, adding, "Exports have been badly affected due to the corona pandemic, but we have to advertise our products and potential through virtual platforms," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Europe Nasir Chamber April Market Event From Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

2 hours ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

2 hours ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.