Virtual International Trade Forum To Be Held On April 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:10 PM

Virtual International Trade Forum to be held on April 14

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organise the "Virtual International Trade Forum Europe Chapter" on April 14

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organise the "Virtual International Trade Forum Europe Chapter" on April 14.

Giving details, President RCCI Nasir Mirza said commercial and trade consular from Pakistan and abroad would participate in the event to apprise the business community about trade and export opportunities in European markets.

He said Pakistan would have to find new markets to boost exports, adding, "Exports have been badly affected due to the corona pandemic, but we have to advertise our products and potential through virtual platforms," he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

