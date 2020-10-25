UrduPoint.com
Virtual Int'l Declamation Contest On Monday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Virtual Int'l Declamation Contest on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan would hold an International Declamation Contest on October 26 (Monday) here at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad aimed at sensitizing the world community about ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Around 18 students from renowned universities of 16 countries studying in the discipline of International Relations/History/Political Science/International Law would participate in the event virtually to deliver speeches on the theme of the contest "Humanity at stake (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir; Impact on world peace.

" As many as 11 students from the top universities of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would also participate in the contest.

10 minutes would be given to each participant to deliver his remarks on the indicated theme of the contest.

A three member Jewry would decide the winners and award prizes among the contestants.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was expected to deliver the keynote.

