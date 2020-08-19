UrduPoint.com
Virtual Int'l Trade ECO Forum On Aug 20

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Virtual Int'l Trade ECO forum on Aug 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Virtual International Trade Forum (ECO chapter), organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will be held on August 20.

The purpose of the trade forum is to make the business community aware of trade and export opportunities in ECO markets.

Chamber President Saboor Malik said this forum is the continuity of the Africa Trade Forum organized by RCCI last year.

Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) formed in 1985, has a unique geo-strategic location, linking the East and the West, he added.

This region with its significant economic power, vast natural resources, and dynamic workforce, has a huge development potential which needed exploration in the better interest of all member nations, said Malik.

"ECO region is the biggest Muslim region with the population of 488 million people that shares 6 percent (approx) in world population," he added.

He said the virtual forum will be attended by commercial and trade consular from Pakistan and abroad, officials of the Ministry of Commerce and CEOs of the companies.

