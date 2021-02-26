Virtual Learning Session Held On "Road Safety Challenges & Prospects"

A virtual learning session on "Road Safety Challenges and Prospects" was organized by Human Resource Development Network (HRDN) in collaboration with National Highways & Motorway Police(NHMP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ):A virtual learning session on "Road Safety Challenges and Prospects" was organized by Human Resource Development Network (HRDN) in collaboration with National Highways & Motorway Police(NHMP).

The Inspector General-NHMP, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam honored the event as a speaker. More than 90 participants representing different NGO's, members of HRDN network and NHMP officers participated in the stated webinar through ZOOM Link and 350 views on Face Book Live, said a press release.

HRDN and its member organization Beyond Paradigm (Pvt) Limited has successfully implemented the idea of HRDN virtual learning cafe where discussions on different topics are being done with the experts.

Numerous virtual learning sessions has been successfully carried out with different stakeholders yet HRDN intends to further probe into the virtual learning and bring new transformations through probing into multiple topics as per the need of time and interest of members, said a press release.

HRDN-CEO Ms. Robeela Bangash facilitated the session by greeting the guest speakers and audience. The highlights consist of significance of road safety on human life with its far reaching effects on the society. The Inspector General, National Highways & Motorways Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that the NHMP has given top priority to road safety to achieve the target of accident free carriageways and have always prioritized the safety & security of road users' lives.

He further said that National Highways and Motorways Police believe in equitable and fair application of the law to regulate traffic flow.

The main objective of the National Highways and Motorways Police is to provide timely assistance to the passengers traveling on national highways and motorways and continuous efforts are being made to improve the quality of the institution.

The participants not only appreciated efforts of NHMP in cultivating the culture of road safety but also congratulated the administrators on organizing this event.

Following the question & Answer session Ms. Robeela Bangash CEO-HRDN urged to sign an MoU with NHMP to join the hands together for road safety awareness all across the country. She appreciated and acknowledged the valuable time of NHMP team, the members for attending the sessions and providing encouraging feedback and last but not the least the instrumental partners Farhan Mahmood and Burhan from Beyond Paradigm.

She requested to spread the information shared in the session as it is not only important for the social sector but also for the prosperity and development of Pakistan.

Ms. Robeela Bangash, CEO, HRDN said that it is a fact that the nations are recognized by their traffic discipline. It has rightly been said that "If you intend to observe the discipline of a nation, observe their traffic culture".