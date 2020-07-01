Virtual Platform vital to promote trade activities

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), President Saboor Malik on Tuesday said virtual platforms could be useful in promoting Pakistani products across the globe

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), President Saboor Malik on Tuesday said virtual platforms could be useful in promoting Pakistani products across the globe.

"In the current difficult situation, COVID-19, there is an important opportunity for us to re-examine our market and products," he added. Through the virtual platform, the chambers could liaise with the government to identify different sectors and industrial zones, as well as share information with commercial consuls abroad, the president said.

In a statement, he said that RCCI has also taken an initiative and organized all Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference and ASPIRE business conference via Zoom video link.

He said that the country's exports could be increased by promoting regional trade. There were vast opportunities for bilateral trade with SAARC countries as well as Central Asian states and Afghanistan. "Pakistani products are in high demand in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. Through virtual platform meetings can take place with ambassadors and commercial counselors," he suggested.

Pakistan, Russia, China, Central Asian countries and SAARC countries could establish a new economic bloc, he said, adding that industrialists and traders should take advantage of emerging opportunities to promote regional trade.