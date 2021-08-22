Virtual projection of arts, culture continue despite COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Despite the deadly COVID-19 contagion prevailing in the country, various cultural organizations including art galleries of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have continued their efforts to compile and share artistic pieces virtually observing social distancing to slow down the disease spread.

Executive Director National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage- Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP that the pandemic forced many cultural institutions to adopt Information Technology based innovative solutions to reach their audience.

He said that during the first wave of COVID-19 many cultural programmes were postponed that put a huge economic blow on the artists.

Talha Ali said it was difficult situation where virtual programmes had kept us connected with artists and their creative works.

He said that art had a significant role in uniting the society, provide comfort, inspire creativity and ease stress among masses that was prevailing in these troubling times.

He said Lok Virsa would continue to compile and share virtual arts and cultural experiences, such as online dance classes, live streamed concerts, creative activities for kids, and virtual gallery tours.

"Most of these opportunities are for free and public must avail them," he underlined.

The Theater Wallay official said the art world has been extremely hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year and a half.

The cinemas and theatres have been in darkness and concert halls silent due to lockdown that left many jobless and destitute.

"Performers and artists have found themselves without work, and cultural activity of all kinds has been at a standstill. The virtual experiences are a sigh of relief for many cultural organizations, artists and artisans," he added.

