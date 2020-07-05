UrduPoint.com
Virtual Rawal International Expo 2020 To Be Held In August

Sun 05th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would hold first virtual Rawal International Expo 2020 in August.

President RCCI Saboor Malik told APP that this will be one of its different kind that International Rawal Expo is going to be held virtually this year by providing opportunity to the business community of the new normal ways.

Through virtual platform buyers and sellers will be connected online where everyone can see the products and other information on different sectors mainly electronics, machinery, services, textile, pharma and food etc.

More Stories From Pakistan

