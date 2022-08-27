Virtual Reality photo exhibition held at RWU

UrduPoint.com

Published August 27, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :A virtual Reality (VR) photography exhibition titled 'Stepping to Metaverse' was held at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) with an objective to sensitize students and give them exposure to explore their talent for future endeavours.

The exhibition was organized by the Mass Communication Department of the university.

A number of students competed in the exhibition and demonstrated their talent in depicting virtual reality, according to press statement issued by the university.

The main themes on which students worked during the competition included products' photography, street photography, photography of nature, point of view (POV) photography and other relevant subjects.The exhibition provided the student an opportunity to familiarize themselves with immersive media technologies and experiences in the contemporary world.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Department (HoD) Mass Communication, Dr. Asma Zahoor lauded students for putting the best of their skills into practice and proving themselves as talented starts.

She said, such events facilitate students to explore their abilities and skills and refine them.

The event was participated by faculty members including Dr. Nouman Ansari, Imran Khan, Ghulam Maaz, Naseem Anwar Khattak, Dr. Nazia, Miss Yasmin Jamali, students and other staff members.

Later, certificates were distributed among winners and participants of competition.

It is pertinent to mention that virtual photos were exhibited through ArtSteps, an innovative platform that provides concepts of virtual exhibitions, events and brands storytelling by designing realistic 3-dimensional room complexes.

