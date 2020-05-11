Virtual seminar held to review teachers' role in reconstruction of society

Speakers at a virtual seminar on Monday discussed the role teachers and educational institutes could play in promotion of peace and harmony and reconstruction of society through national integration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Speakers at a virtual seminar on Monday discussed the role teachers and educational institutes could play in promotion of peace and harmony and reconstruction of society through national integration.

The seminar was organised by Islamia College University Peshawar in collaboration with Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Paigham-e-Pakistan, said a news release issued here.

Coordinator to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on International Investments Kashif Irshad, International Muslim Women's Union Chairperson Samia Raheel Qazi, Islamia College University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Naushad Khan, Zafarullah Khan, Dr Afzaal Shah, Syeda Ayesha and Prof Nazir Ahmed were prominent among those who addressed the seminar.

The speakers stressed that the current environment of negativity in the society could be transformed only by educating the youth of the country through character building.

They maintained that the national integration achieved through a process of national cohesion, stability, prosperity, strength and feeling of being united as a nation was an essential prerequisite for the survival of a country.

The speakers said the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative was key to countering extremism and a way forward for the country to march on the path of peace and prosperity.

The speakers said that the role of teachers and Ulema was of vital importance in character building of students at educational institutions and Seminaries to achieve lasting peace and tranquility through elimination of extremism, sectarianism and terrorism from the society.

They also called for meaningful participation of the young people in peacebuilding and stressed on the need to launch a concerted effort to promote youths as active leaders and partners in the peace processes.

The speakers hailed the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for working to promote peace and stability in the society.

They also acknowledged the efforts of organizers of the seminar who worked hard to arrange an online session on a very important topic despite closure of educational institutions amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.