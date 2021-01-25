Virtual Senate Delegation Trip on Climate Change to EU on Jan 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) Pakistan in collaboration with HSF Brussels and the Senate of Pakistan is organizing a two-day virtual delegation trip for Pakistani Senators to the European Union (EU) on topics of mutual interest, including climate change and sustainability starting from January 27.

Sharing details of the event, an official of HSF told APP, that the delegation comprising Senators from relevant committees and representing different federating units of Pakistan, is scheduled to meet with high-level representatives from EU institutions and think tanks, including Afghanistan & Pakistan Division of the European External Action Service and the Directorate-General for Climate Action of the European Commission.

The participants will also engage in bilateral and moderated discussions aimed at to learn from mutual experiences, especially in terms of environmental legislation and possible avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and the EU.

The event should have taken place with a delegation from Pakistan travelling to the EU. However, due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, it is being conducted online.