UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virtual Senate Delegation Trip On Climate Change To EU On Jan 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Virtual Senate Delegation Trip on Climate Change to EU on Jan 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) Pakistan in collaboration with HSF Brussels and the Senate of Pakistan is organizing a two-day virtual delegation trip for Pakistani Senators to the European Union (EU) on topics of mutual interest, including climate change and sustainability starting from January 27.

Sharing details of the event, an official of HSF told APP, that the delegation comprising Senators from relevant committees and representing different federating units of Pakistan, is scheduled to meet with high-level representatives from EU institutions and think tanks, including Afghanistan & Pakistan Division of the European External Action Service and the Directorate-General for Climate Action of the European Commission.

The participants will also engage in bilateral and moderated discussions aimed at to learn from mutual experiences, especially in terms of environmental legislation and possible avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and the EU.

The event should have taken place with a delegation from Pakistan travelling to the EU. However, due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, it is being conducted online.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Senate European Union Brussels January Event From

Recent Stories

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

41 seconds ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

10 minutes ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

40 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

40 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

54 minutes ago

“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.