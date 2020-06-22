UrduPoint.com
Virtual Session Held To Pay Tribute To Poet Hassan Dars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Virtual session held to pay tribute to poet Hassan Dars

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A virtual session was held in memory of unique and young poet of Sindh province, Hassan Dars.

It was 10th session of a literary and interactive video sessions hosted by Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan, said a news release on Monday.

Poetry lovers and friends of Hassan from around the world participated in the session and enjoyed selected poetry videos of Hassan Dars.

In the opening remarks, Ramesh Raja said that the poetry of Hasan Dars combined the spirit, love of the soil and nature with the historical and geographical facts.

He said that the literature should curb rising extremism and maintain the cultural of tolerance.

Besides others, Mahesh Kumar from pakistan, Ahmar Nadeem Memon from Canada, Dr. Khushal Kalani from USA, Danish Parmar from Hungary, Dr. Zeeshan Jatoi from Russia,Sethor from Bahrain, Dodo Khatian from Dubai, Santosh Khatri from SaudiArabia, Noshin Ajan from Pakistan read the poetry of Hassan Dars.

