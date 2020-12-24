UrduPoint.com
Virtual Session Of Assembly Necessary To Continue Legislation: Mahmood Jan

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Virtual session of assembly necessary to continue legislation: Mahmood Jan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mahmood Jan on Thursday said that like other parts of the world, parliamentary proceeding and legislative business was effected greatly due to challenges posed by spike in Coronavirus.

He said that new legislation and holding meetings of parliamentary committees to review implementation on legislations was not possible due to threats of Coronavirous.

Mahmmod Jan said that in such new emerging situation they have to embrace new technology to convene virtual session of the provincial assembly so that parliamentarians could continue work in any crisis like situation and continue working for welfare of people.

He was speaking at a meeting organized in collaboration with the UNDP at Islamabad. It was decided in the meeting that parliamentarians of nearby districts to provincial capital will participate in the assembly session in-person while other members living in far-flung districts will participle virtually through office of Deputy Commissioners.

Among others who attend the meeting included Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash, Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Nasrullah Khattak, Secretary Public Accounts Committee, Amjad Ali, UNDP representative Bilal Khattak and other relevant officials.

Ziaullah Bangash said that the country was facing a major challenge in the shape of Coronavirus and it was necessary to maintain effectiveness of the provincial assembly to continue necessary legislation for facilitating people.

He said that modern era was the age of digitalization and information technology and highlighted the importance of equipping provincial assemblies with modern technologies to meet future requirements.

Bilal khattak said that UNDP was providing assistance to Khyber Pakthunkhwa assembly in reforms process besides providing virtual facility.

