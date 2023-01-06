Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

(@Abdulla99267510)

Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says this studio will help bridge technology gap for PTV.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has inaugurated virtual studio of Pakistan Television.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said this studio will help bridge technology gap for PTV.

She said ptv is well equipped with all resources and there is need to use them efficiently.

The Minister said solutions with the help of Information and Technology are the requirement of the modern age. She said PTV's staff and management are utilizing IT adequately.