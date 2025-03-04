Virtual University Announces Fall 2024 Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Virtual University of Pakistan has officially announced the results for the Fall 2024 semester. The students can now access their results through the university’s Learning Management System (LMS).
Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah, Controller of Examinations, highlighted the university’s commitment to a transparent and merit-based examination system. He stated that the Virtual University ensures fairness in assessments through its state-of-the-art Learning Management System, which is designed to uphold academic integrity with strict monitoring and a seamless online evaluation process.
He further added that a total of 117,254 students appeared in 640,343 papers this semester, achieving an impressive 85.13% pass rate.
This success, he noted, reflects not only the dedication of students but also the effectiveness of the university’s rigorous examination system, which adheres to international academic standards.
Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti, S.
I., T.I., Rector of the Virtual University of Pakistan, congratulated the students on their achievements and reaffirmed the institution’s vision of providing high-quality, accessible education. He emphasized that the Virtual University remains committed to empowering students through its innovative digital learning platform, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today’s rapidly evolving world.
He acknowledged the hard work of students, faculty, and staff, stating that the remarkable performance this semester is a testament to their dedication.
He further assured that the university will continue to enhance its academic offerings to provide students with the best possible learning experience.
The university administration encouraged students who were unable to pass to stay motivated and work diligently toward their academic goals.
The students are advised to visit the Virtual University’s official website or log in to the LMS portal to check their results.
Recent Stories
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Rizvi joins officers for iftar at Zero Point checkpost5 minutes ago
-
Laborer dies after being buried in sandpit5 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held to honour SP Sher Ali Jamali5 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Fatima praised as role model for women5 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy competition held at University of Gujrat5 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of contempt case against Adiala Jail's admin5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Social Welfare department launches NGOs Help Desk5 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi briefed on Women Development Dept's progress5 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed ICheema15 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews controversial sale of 500 acres of land at Port Qasim15 minutes ago
-
Authority ensures fair pricing ahead of Ramadan in Kohat15 minutes ago
-
Chief Commissioner directs ensuring edibles at affordable prices during Ramadan25 minutes ago