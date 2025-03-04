Open Menu

Virtual University Announces Fall 2024 Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Virtual University announces Fall 2024 Results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Virtual University of Pakistan has officially announced the results for the Fall 2024 semester. The students can now access their results through the university’s Learning Management System (LMS).

Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah, Controller of Examinations, highlighted the university’s commitment to a transparent and merit-based examination system. He stated that the Virtual University ensures fairness in assessments through its state-of-the-art Learning Management System, which is designed to uphold academic integrity with strict monitoring and a seamless online evaluation process.

He further added that a total of 117,254 students appeared in 640,343 papers this semester, achieving an impressive 85.13% pass rate.

This success, he noted, reflects not only the dedication of students but also the effectiveness of the university’s rigorous examination system, which adheres to international academic standards.

Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti, S.

I., T.I., Rector of the Virtual University of Pakistan, congratulated the students on their achievements and reaffirmed the institution’s vision of providing high-quality, accessible education. He emphasized that the Virtual University remains committed to empowering students through its innovative digital learning platform, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today’s rapidly evolving world.

He acknowledged the hard work of students, faculty, and staff, stating that the remarkable performance this semester is a testament to their dedication.

He further assured that the university will continue to enhance its academic offerings to provide students with the best possible learning experience.

The university administration encouraged students who were unable to pass to stay motivated and work diligently toward their academic goals.

The students are advised to visit the Virtual University’s official website or log in to the LMS portal to check their results.

