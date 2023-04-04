Close
Virtual University Announces Results Of Fall 2022 Semester

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Virtual University announces results of Fall 2022 Semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Virtual University of Pakistan announced the results of the Fall 2022 Semester for all programs on April 5 and are available for students through their portal on the Virtual University's Learning Management System (LMS).

The Controller Examination Virtual University, Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah said that more than 100,000 students appeared in a total of 455,656 papers in the final examination of the Fall 2022 semester.

All papers were conducted through a specialized computer-based examination system under a proctored environment at Virtual University's campuses. The pass percentage in papers was observed to be more than 80%, he added.

This brings us to the successful completion of the Fall 2022 semester.

The Rector Virtual Prof. DR. Arshad Saleem Bhatti acknowledged and appreciates the dedication and untiring efforts of the faculty and technical staff in completing the tasks on time. He congratulates all the students who have successfully passed the Fall 2022 semester exams and wish them success in forthcoming semesters and expects them to work with the same vigor.

Moreover, for any queries related to the results, students may contact the university through Ticket Support System.

The ticket can be generated through the following process: Generate Ticket: Contact Us-Support System-Examinations-Result-Result Related Queries.

