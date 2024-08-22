Open Menu

Virtual University Announces Results Of Spring 2024 Semester

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Virtual University announces results of Spring 2024 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Virtual University of Pakistan on Thursday announced the results for the Spring 2024 semester examinations.

According to the University, the results are now available on the university’s Learning Management System (LMS).

A total of 111,801 students appeared in 555,922 papers, achieving an impressive overall passing rate of 81.10%.

The Controller Examination Virtual University, Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah, commended the students and faculty and said, “This outstanding performance reflects the dedication and hard work of our students, supported by the unwavering commitment of our faculty and administrative teams. At Virtual University, we are committed to providing accessible, top-quality education, and these results are a testament to the mission.

“The consistent high passing rate of over 81% highlights the effectiveness of our teaching strategies and student support systems. We are proud of the success our students have achieved, and for those who faced challenges, we encourage you to stay determined and keep striving toward your academic goals” he added.

Virtual University continues to lead in digital education and remains dedicated to preparing students for future leadership roles. Congratulations are extended to all students who successfully passed their Spring 2024 semester exams, we are confident that these students will play a vital role in the progress of Pakistan, said Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Student Progress Lead All

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan