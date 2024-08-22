Virtual University Announces Results Of Spring 2024 Semester
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Virtual University of Pakistan on Thursday announced the results for the Spring 2024 semester examinations.
According to the University, the results are now available on the university’s Learning Management System (LMS).
A total of 111,801 students appeared in 555,922 papers, achieving an impressive overall passing rate of 81.10%.
The Controller Examination Virtual University, Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah, commended the students and faculty and said, “This outstanding performance reflects the dedication and hard work of our students, supported by the unwavering commitment of our faculty and administrative teams. At Virtual University, we are committed to providing accessible, top-quality education, and these results are a testament to the mission.
”
“The consistent high passing rate of over 81% highlights the effectiveness of our teaching strategies and student support systems. We are proud of the success our students have achieved, and for those who faced challenges, we encourage you to stay determined and keep striving toward your academic goals” he added.
Virtual University continues to lead in digital education and remains dedicated to preparing students for future leadership roles. Congratulations are extended to all students who successfully passed their Spring 2024 semester exams, we are confident that these students will play a vital role in the progress of Pakistan, said Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah.
