UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virtual University Conducts Online Admission Test Of GIKI

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:42 PM

Virtual University conducts online admission test of GIKI

Virtual University(VU) of Pakistan conducted an online admission test for students of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Virtual University(VU) of Pakistan conducted an online admission test for students of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI).

Total 3000 students appeared for admission test in 20 designated centers in all over Pakistan which included Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Multan, Kohat, Wah Cantt, Swabi, Mardan, Attock and Nowshera, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Safety desks were also established at all the test centers across Pakistan. Gloves, masks and hand sanitizers were given to every student.

The admission test was conducted in a hassle free environment, keeping social distancing intact.

It was the very first GIKI admission test which was conducted online at the platform of Virtual University of Pakistan.

On this achievement Rector, Virtual University applauded the role of Controller examination, Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah and his team for such a dedication. He said, VUP will always lead the IT field in every domain to make Digital Pakistan's dream into reality.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Abbottabad Student Kohat Mardan Rawalpindi Lead Nowshera Swabi Attock All

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

2 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

2 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

3 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

4 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

4 hours ago

Radio Broadcasters Forum holds meeting to discuss ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.