Virtual University conducts online admission test of GIKI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Virtual University(VU) of Pakistan conducted an online admission test for students of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI).

Total 3000 students appeared for admission test in 20 designated centers in all over Pakistan which included Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Multan, Kohat, Wah Cantt, Swabi, Mardan, Attock and Nowshera, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Safety desks were also established at all the test centers across Pakistan. Gloves, masks and hand sanitizers were given to every student.

The admission test was conducted in a hassle free environment, keeping social distancing intact.

It was the very first GIKI admission test which was conducted online at the platform of Virtual University of Pakistan.

On this achievement Rector, Virtual University applauded the role of Controller examination, Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah and his team for such a dedication. He said, VUP will always lead the IT field in every domain to make Digital Pakistan's dream into reality.