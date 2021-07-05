UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virtual University Holds E-CAT Test In 109 Campuses

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:24 PM

Virtual University holds E-CAT test in 109 campuses

Rector Virtual University Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti on Monday said that 109 campuses of Virtual University had been allotted for 33649 students to appear for engineering test

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Rector Virtual University Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti on Monday said that 109 campuses of Virtual University had been allotted for 33649 students to appear for engineering test.

He said entrance test for admission in engineering universities of Punjab, in the context of Digital Pakistan, was conducted in 109 campuses and added a state-of-the-art control room had been set up at the Virtual University to monitor engineering tests.

Rector Virtual University,Registrar Virtual University Dr. Mohsin Javed, Controller Examinations Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah and Additional Controller Examinations Sarmad Latif Mir, Monday visited various test centers and reviewed the examination arrangements.

Talking to media persons, Rector Virtual University said these campuses included Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Sialkot and many other cities and added 103 centers had been activated in Punjab, 2 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 1 in Azad Kashmir and 3 in Islamabad.

He said transparency of the entry test had been ensured with the help of 1000 CCTV cameras. The test will be completed in 4 days through 16 stages, keeping in view the recommendations of the NCOC, he added.

Rector, Virtual University said that online tests would also help in maintaining social distance.

The Virtual University has also introduced a mobile application to guide students in engineering test so that students can easily view the details of their examination center and roll number.

COVID-19 desks have been set up in all the campuses of the Virtual University where gloves, masks and sanitizers are also provided to all the students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Punjab Mobile Guide Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves formation of Emirates ..

26 minutes ago

Two bootleggers arrested; 40 liters liquor recover ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Cancels July 5 Meeting, No New Date Yet - So ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah installs over 6,940 Aman fire safety devic ..

41 minutes ago

Amazon's Founder Bezos Steps Down as CEO, Succeede ..

2 minutes ago

Shahwani terms PM's visit to Gwadar a positive sig ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.