Virtual University holds E-CAT test in 109 campuses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Rector Virtual University Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti on Monday said that 109 campuses of Virtual University had been allotted for 33649 students to appear for engineering test.

He said entrance test for admission in engineering universities of Punjab, in the context of Digital Pakistan, was conducted in 109 campuses and added a state-of-the-art control room had been set up at the Virtual University to monitor engineering tests.

Rector Virtual University,Registrar Virtual University Dr. Mohsin Javed, Controller Examinations Dr. Faisal Tehseen Shah and Additional Controller Examinations Sarmad Latif Mir, Monday visited various test centers and reviewed the examination arrangements.

Talking to media persons, Rector Virtual University said these campuses included Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Sialkot and many other cities and added 103 centers had been activated in Punjab, 2 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 1 in Azad Kashmir and 3 in Islamabad.

He said transparency of the entry test had been ensured with the help of 1000 CCTV cameras. The test will be completed in 4 days through 16 stages, keeping in view the recommendations of the NCOC, he added.

Rector, Virtual University said that online tests would also help in maintaining social distance.

The Virtual University has also introduced a mobile application to guide students in engineering test so that students can easily view the details of their examination center and roll number.

COVID-19 desks have been set up in all the campuses of the Virtual University where gloves, masks and sanitizers are also provided to all the students.