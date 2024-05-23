Virtual Women Police Station arrests man for assaulting minor girl

The Virtual Women Police Station arrested a suspect involved in the assault of a five-year-old girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Virtual Women Police Station arrested a suspect involved in the assault of a five-year-old girl.

According to details, the Emergency Helpline 15 received a call about the assault. The girl's mother reported that her daughter was assaulted at the house of a relative. She said she had gone to market while leaving her daughter at her house. Upon her return, she did not find her daughter, and she raised an alarm. After search, the girl was found unconscious at a relative's house.

The police reached the scene, and the Virtual Women Police Station not only registered an FIR, but also took the suspect into custody.

The spokesperson for the Safe Cities Authority said that the Virtual Women Police Station was operational 24/7 to resolve women's issues. Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station in any emergency by calling 15. They can also reach out through the Women Safety App, live chat, and video call features.