Virtual Women Police Station Marks One Year Of Swift Justice For Women

Published April 22, 2025

Virtual Women Police Station marks one year of swift justice for women

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station has successfully completed its first year of service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Pakistan's first Virtual Women Police Station has successfully completed its first year of service.

The platform has emerged as a highly effective and proactive initiative for providing swift justice and protection to women across the province.

Over the past year, the Virtual Women Police Station received a total of 380,700 complaints from women across Punjab. These complaints included cases of harassment, domestic violence, disputes, and various other social and legal issues. Out of these, legal guidance and assistance were provided in more than 330,834 cases.

The initiative has also facilitated the registration of 44,302 FIRs, ensuring timely legal action on women's complaints.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the Virtual Women Police Station also offers post-FIR follow-up services, a complaint tracking portal, and other support facilities.

Victims are guided through every stage of the legal process from FIR registration to investigation and trial ensuring that they are supported with confidence and confidentiality throughout. Women can lodge complaints without revealing their identity or address, maintaining complete privacy.

Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station by calling 15 and selecting Option 2, or through live chat and video call via the Women Safety App. According to the spokesperson, the daily volume of contacts received from women across Punjab clearly reflects the effectiveness and public trust in this groundbreaking initiative.

