Virtual Women Police Station Receives 12,860 Complaints
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority released the data of Pakistan's first virtual women's police station here on Saturday.
According to the details, a total of 12,860 complaints have been received from women across Punjab, including Lahore. FIRs were registered in 1,129 cases based on women's complaints. Out of the total cases, 8,544 cases were resolved due to reconciliation between parties or other reasons. Investigation is ongoing in 2,666 cases, and there is an emphasis on completing 521 cases promptly.
The Safe Cities spokesperson stated that women are actively seeking daily guidance from the Virtual Women Police Station to resolve their issues.
The complaints lodged by women at the Virtual Women Police Station include harassment, domestic violence, disputes, and domestic disagreements, among other issues were received. Women are guided throughout all stages, from FIR registration to investigation and trial. Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station anytime via 15-call, the Women Safety App live chat, or the video call feature. They can express their issues and seek help with complete confidentiality and trust without disclosing their name or address.
