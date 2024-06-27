Virtual Women Police Station Receives 31,000 Complaints
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 06:11 PM
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released statistics for the Virtual Women Police Station here on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released statistics for the Virtual Women Police Station here on Thursday.
According to details, in the past two months, over 31,000 complaints from women across Punjab, including Lahore, were received. The investigations are ongoing in 4,085 cases, and the emphasis is on completing 4,063 cases soon. The FIRs were registered in 2,052 cases based on complaints. Cases were also registered for domestic disputes, child abuse, harassment, sexual assault on women, attempted murder, acid attacks, and other reasons. Out of the total cases, 20,808 cases were resolved either through mutual reconciliation or other reasons.
The spokesperson for Safe Cities stated that women are receiving guidance daily from the Virtual Women Police Station to resolve their issues. Guidance is being provided to women at all stages, from FIR registration to investigation and trial. Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station at any time through the 15 helpline, the Women's Safety App live chat feature or the video call feature.
Women can resolve their issues with complete confidentiality and trust without disclosing their name and address.
Recent Stories
Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation from anywhere, any time
Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul
Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department
Ali to attend AFC, SAFF seminars
Home Minister expresses grief over demise of crime reporters
PMD forecast rain at isolated places
Original Harry Potter illustration sells for record $1.9M at auction
Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police
Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran presidential race
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews development schemes, orders ea ..
Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high
Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th quarterly installment soon: DG B ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department1 minute ago
-
Home Minister expresses grief over demise of crime reporters1 minute ago
-
Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews development schemes, orders early completion of pr ..8 minutes ago
-
Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th quarterly installment soon: DG BISP Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Food Authority discards 400 liters adulterated milk in DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected32 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of TV artist Khursheed Shahid observed52 seconds ago
-
Summer camp courses start at NCA57 seconds ago
-
14 shops retrieved in joint operation1 minute ago
-
Five injured as truck rams into shops in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
Two officers of Livestock transferred37 seconds ago