Virtual Women Police Station receives 31,000 complaints

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released statistics for the Virtual Women Police Station here on Thursday

According to details, in the past two months, over 31,000 complaints from women across Punjab, including Lahore, were received. The investigations are ongoing in 4,085 cases, and the emphasis is on completing 4,063 cases soon. The FIRs were registered in 2,052 cases based on complaints. Cases were also registered for domestic disputes, child abuse, harassment, sexual assault on women, attempted murder, acid attacks, and other reasons. Out of the total cases, 20,808 cases were resolved either through mutual reconciliation or other reasons.

The spokesperson for Safe Cities stated that women are receiving guidance daily from the Virtual Women Police Station to resolve their issues. Guidance is being provided to women at all stages, from FIR registration to investigation and trial. Women can contact the Virtual Women Police Station at any time through the 15 helpline, the Women's Safety App live chat feature or the video call feature.

Women can resolve their issues with complete confidentiality and trust without disclosing their name and address.