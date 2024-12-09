Virtual Women's Police Station Arrests Accused For Torturing Woman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Virtual Women's Police Station on Monday arrested a suspect who assaulted a woman in a public market here at the Badami Bagh area.
According to a Safe Cities spokesperson, the woman called the 15 emergency helpline and reported to the Virtual Women's Police Station. The victim said that she suddenly encountered her ex-husband in the market. The ex-husband tortured her in public due to an old grudge and threatened to kill her.
The spokesperson said that the Virtual Women's Police Station took immediate action and dispatched the nearest police to the spot.
The police took immediate action and arrested the accused on the woman's identification. A case has been registered against the accused and further legal action is underway.
The woman had divorced the man two years ago, but the accused kept harassing and threatening the woman.
The Safe Cities spokesperson said that in case of any cruelty or abuse, women should call the 15 helpline and press 2 to get immediate help from the Virtual Women's Police Station.
