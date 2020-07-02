Virus cases rise to 1.870 in Sialkot dist

The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients increased to 1,870 in Sialkot district on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The total number of confirmed coronavirus patients increased to 1,870 in Sialkot district on Thursday.

Sialkot health department officials said that the test reports of 70 more already quarantined people were found positive all the four tehsils of the district including Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur on Thursday.