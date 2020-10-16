UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Claims 6 More Lives, Infects 225 Others: Sindh Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 06:46 PM

Virus claims 6 more lives, infects 225 others: Sindh Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said six more patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,574 with 1.8 percent death rate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said six more patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,574 with 1.8 percent death rate.

He, in a statement, said 225 more cases emerged when 8,429 tests were conducted raising the tally to 141,474 with 2.6 percent current detection rate.

The chief minister said so far 1,519,134 tests had been conducted and diagnosed 141,474 cases, of them 95 percent or 134,494, including 650 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said currently 4,406 patients were under treatment, of them 4,164 in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 237 in different hospitals.

He said the condition of 168 patients was stated to be critical, including 20 shifted to ventilators.

According to the Sindh chief minister, out of 225 new cases, 164 had been detected from Karachi, including 69 from South, 40 East, 28 Central, 20 Korangi, five Malir and two West.

Hyderabad had eight cases, Sukkur six, Jamshoro four, Sanghar and Shikarpur three, Dadu, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze and Umerkot two each, Badin, Jacobabad, Kambar, Matiari and Mirpurkhas one each.

The chief minister urged the people to observe COVID-9 standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Badin Sanghar Dadu Matiari Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards hits the 20-year mark with over ..

29 minutes ago

Three billion people globally lack handwashing fac ..

49 minutes ago

Everyone should work in their limits and should no ..

53 minutes ago

Legal action will be taken if PDM violates Gujranw ..

56 minutes ago

AJK President stresses need for dialogue between A ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.