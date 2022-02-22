Virus claims 7 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that coronavirus claimed seven more lives, while 302 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that death toll reached 13,460 and a total number of cases were recorded 499,410, while 477,419 patients had been recovered so far.

He said that currently 8,531 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the Health Department conducted 18,287 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 10 million tests had been conducted so far.

About the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that all people over 12 years of age should immediately get themselves vaccinated, adding that in such epidemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment.

The secretary said that during the first phase of campaign Reach Every Door (RED), the Health Department administered vaccine to more than 14 million people. He urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on appearance of symptoms of coronavirus, he advised people.