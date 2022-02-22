UrduPoint.com

Virus Claims 7 More Lives In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Virus claims 7 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that coronavirus claimed seven more lives, while 302 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that death toll reached 13,460 and a total number of cases were recorded 499,410, while 477,419 patients had been recovered so far.

He said that currently 8,531 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the Health Department conducted 18,287 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 10 million tests had been conducted so far.

About the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that all people over 12 years of age should immediately get themselves vaccinated, adding that in such epidemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment.

The secretary said that during the first phase of campaign Reach Every Door (RED), the Health Department administered vaccine to more than 14 million people. He urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on appearance of symptoms of coronavirus, he advised people.

Related Topics

Punjab All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in c ..

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in cuter banter at Stadium

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

26 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

1 hour ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

1 hour ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

2 hours ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>