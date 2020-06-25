Virus claims 86 more lives in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 86 more lives in the province,while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached to 71,191 after registration of 1655 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday noon, the death toll has reached to 1602 in the province.

As many as 1107 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 8 in Nankana Sahib, 6 in Kasur, 19 in Sheikhupura, 130 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Jehlum, 1 in Attock, 1 in Chakwal, 24 in Gujranwala, 19 in Sialkot, 29 in Gujrat,11 in Hafizabad, 62 in Multan, 9 in Muzafargarh,3 in Vehari, 39 in Faisalabad, 2 in Chineot, 10 in Toba Tek Singh, 27 in Rahimyar Khan, 20 in Sargodha, 22 in Mianwali, 22 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Lodharan, 16 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 3 in Layyah, 9 in Okara, 11 in Jhang, 3 in Khanewal,1 in Bhakkar, 28 in Sahiwal and 6 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Rajanpur district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 453,070 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 20,262 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection,contact helpline 1033 on symptoms of coronavirus.