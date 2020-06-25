UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Claims 86 More Lives In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 04:58 PM

Virus claims 86 more lives in Punjab

The COVID-19 has taken away 86 more lives in the province,while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached to 71,191 after registration of 1655 new cases during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 86 more lives in the province,while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached to 71,191 after registration of 1655 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday noon, the death toll has reached to 1602 in the province.

As many as 1107 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 8 in Nankana Sahib, 6 in Kasur, 19 in Sheikhupura, 130 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Jehlum, 1 in Attock, 1 in Chakwal, 24 in Gujranwala, 19 in Sialkot, 29 in Gujrat,11 in Hafizabad, 62 in Multan, 9 in Muzafargarh,3 in Vehari, 39 in Faisalabad, 2 in Chineot, 10 in Toba Tek Singh, 27 in Rahimyar Khan, 20 in Sargodha, 22 in Mianwali, 22 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Lodharan, 16 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 3 in Layyah, 9 in Okara, 11 in Jhang, 3 in Khanewal,1 in Bhakkar, 28 in Sahiwal and 6 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Rajanpur district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 453,070 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 20,262 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection,contact helpline 1033 on symptoms of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Mianwali Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

11 minutes ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

15 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Supports 21 Countries to Overcom ..

1 hour ago

58th BoG meeting to be held online on Friday

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi, Greek Defence Minister discuss COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

Russia Has No Intention to Meddle in Belarus' Elec ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.