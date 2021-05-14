Virus fear dampens 'Eidi culture' during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :At a time when a deadlier virus restricted movement of public throughout the country, the culture of Eidi distribution among kids dampens as most of citizens are keeping indoors amid fears of contracting the disease, and restrained from visiting relatives homes.

The culture and excitement involving "Eidi" a token gift by elders to children on Eid was a norm in previous years but this year due to corona fear mostly families had denied to visit their relatives' houses and discouraged the old tradition of Eidi culture.

According to Citizen, No doubt 'Eidi' was always a token amount of cash from elders to children but nowadays kids are more aware and start suggesting Eid gifts a month in advance and avoided Eidi for their own protection and safety.

A citizens while talking to a private news channel said Eidi a cash amount for kids is a good way to teach children how to save money and feel responsibility for it, however, this year Eid is different from last year's festival and my kids are not allowed to visit any relatives house.

Eid-UL-Fitr is a joyous time not only by adults but is an extra-special occasion for the children who recieve Eidi (cash) from their elders, said a citizen, added, I already sent a money of envelop advance to my niece through online transaction due to virus fear.

"We spending Eid at home with family and enjoying lot of homemade traditional foods and strictly following SOPs with avoiding family visits so no eidi distribution for safety of our health from Corona virus, said another citizen who was seriously concerned with the recent strain of virus".

This Eid seems just like the last one; mostly indoors with the family. It's best to stay at home and do some activities. I don't have any plans of going out visiting friends, it's best for us and everyone else, said a citizen.

I am celebrating Eid with my family, spending quality time with those that are close to my heart, as I believe that health, happiness and safety comes first so I will collect my Eidi after the Virus restrictions be over, said a 19 year old boy.