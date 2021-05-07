UrduPoint.com
Virus Fear Hampers Annual Business Of Seasonal Mehndi Artists On Eid

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:37 PM

As annual day of Eid-ul-fitr is just around the corner, 'seasonal mehndi artists' across the country including federal capital were witnessing subdued rush as virus hampers their annual business

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :As annual day of Eid-ul-fitr is just around the corner, 'seasonal mehndi artists' across the country including Federal capital were witnessing subdued rush as virus hampers their annual business.

Mostly young girls are attracting towards temporary henna tattoo to celebrate their upcoming festival.

Many professional mehndi artists who were used to thronged markets every year and established their stalls in front of shops in big cities including capital for applying mehndi, however, this year due to Covid-related restrictions they expressed disappointment over their seasonal business.

A female mehndi artist while speaking to a private news channel said, a lot of women and young girls used to come for applying mehndi at 'Chand Rat' but this year, the situation is all too different.

Another artist said our livelihood is dependent on this art but pandemic has hit the business hard.

she said on the occasion of Eid every year, long queues of women were observed in front of their stalls.

She said we (mehndi artists) used to earn thousands in a single day by applying beautiful mehndi designs on the hands of women, girls and even babies but due to fear of disease this year we lost this opportunity.

A female citizen said the issue is not the government restrictions but the infection as people do not put their lives on risk.

No doubt, mehndi is a part of Eid festivities but the Covid-19 threat has overshadowed it this year, she said.

A young girl said she is practicing herself a mehndi design at home due to the fear of the pandemic.

The style and designs of mehndi vary from region to region but most popular designs are Arabic making it a cultural distinction.

