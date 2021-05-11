UrduPoint.com
Virus Impact Increases Trend Of Digital Grocery App Downloads', Online Food Delivery Services'

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:55 PM

As virus pandemic gripped the world, the trend of digital grocery app downloads and online food delivery services are flourishing elsewhere globe including Pakistan as consumers can now easily order their food items online within their shortest time possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :As virus pandemic gripped the world, the trend of digital grocery app downloads and online food delivery services are flourishing elsewhere globe including Pakistan as consumers can now easily order their food items online within their shortest time possible.

The rise of digital technology not in other countries but in Pakistan too has now transformed the food delivery process and reshaped the market business. Instead of going to the restaurant, customers are now placing their orders via restaurant apps and online websites.

Restaurants are ensuring transparency and convenience in their services. Once the order had been placed online, the restaurant fulfills it by ensuring the food is delivered to the customer's home,according to a private news channel report.

"During Covid-19 and restriction in Ramazan, food delivery has remained our most popular business, a online delivery service app holder added.

More and more people especially home based women appear to be opening their own online businesses and offering huge verity of food items to their customers, said a citizen.

Customers have a wide range of choices to choose their own choice food items and shopping for food, customers are now more specific.

While some want the reassurance of experience, others are more concerned about affordability and speed of delivery, said a renowned online grocery store worker.

The changing consumer preferences have also contributed to the growth of online food services, said another owner of a restaurant in capital city.

A youngster while commenting said that the growth of delivery platforms has the new option to deliver food easier and more convenient for customers and restaurants, adding, using mobile apps, websites, and text messages, more customers are persuaded to try the order.

According to another works who is working with a local food-delivery company said that the demand for online food businesses has seen tremendous increase especially during the month of Ramazan it witnessed a huge demand"This is great business opportunity for stay-at-home with fasting in Ramazan and easily earn anywhere between through their kitchen and restaurants", said another citizen..

No doubt the virus has disrupted the restaurant's hospitality industry, with supply chains breaking down and food businesses facing declining demand due to store closings and lock down measures but the online app downloading a new trend among citizens, said a IT expert

