Virus Screening Camp Set Up For Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:18 PM

Virus screening camp set up for police

The district health department set up a screening camp at police lines on Wednesday to collect samples of police employees working on the front lines for enforcement of partial lockdown amid fight against the coronavirus

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The district health department set up a screening camp at police lines on Wednesday to collect samples of police employees working on the front lines for enforcement of partial lockdown amid fight against the coronavirus The health department took the lead in arranging sample collection facility for police employees and four counter were set up including one for women at the screening camp, said an official relese issued here.

Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas, and health officials visited the screening camp.

As per orders of the IGP Punjab, police employees were divided in three categories and those performing duties at quarantine centers and involved in transportation of suspected patients to the centers would be screened in the first phase, DPO Nadeem Abbas said adding that the initiative would encourage police officials.

Dr. Fayyaz Kareem Leghari said that screening camp was the first for policemen in Punjab and would collect 600 samples. A counter was specified for women police employees that has collected 65 samples.

