Virus Uptick Disrupts ITP Driving License Operation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Virus uptick disrupts ITP driving license operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Tuesday suspended its driving license operation again as the Federal capital witnessed an uptick in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

The driving license operation had been suspended due to rise in the coronavirus cases and violations of the standard operation procedures (SOPs) by the visitors at the office, the ITP spokesperson told APP.

He said a couple of weeks ago, the ITP resumed the license services after a hiatus of six months with the anti-COVID SOPs, serving 250 motorists per day to keep the virus at bay. But, unfortunately, the visitors did not observe the health guidelines, so it was decided to close the operations on temporary basis.

The services were suspended in the mid-March, following the announcement for imposition of the countrywide lockdown by the government to stem the COVID-19 spread.

Another official of the ITP, requesting anonymity, said the people swarmed the office to get new licenses as well as renewal of the expired ones, with the announcement of resumption of the services.

He said there was a risk of an outbreak due to long queues of the visitors outside the office daily as pointed out by the public on the social media platforms.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has recently imposed a mini-lockdown in urban areas on the recommendation of the district health office (DHO) which requested for sealing of some streets, emerging as hotspot for the COVID-19.

"It is being observed that cases are increasing in street number 38, 44, 45,46, 47,48 and Sawan Road adjacent to street 48 in sector G-10/4. Similarly street number 25 and 29 in Sector I-8/2 and street number 85 and 89 of Sector G-9/4 have the same trend of increasing Covid-19 cases," said a letter, a copy of which is available with APP, forwarded by the DHO to the ICT admin on Saturday evening.

