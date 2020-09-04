VIS assigns IER of MSFI

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial rating of single A minus/A-two to Mehran Spice and Food Industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial rating of single A minus/A-two to Mehran Spice and Food Industries. The outlook on the assigned ratings is stable.

The long-term rating of 'A-' signifies good credit quality; protection factors are adequate. Risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. The short-term rating of 'A-2' signifies good certainty of timely payment. Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are sound. Access to capital markets is good. Risk factors are small, said release on Friday.

MSFI was established in 1975 and operates as a family-owned partnership concern. MSFI is a leading multi-category food company with its presence both in Pakistan and in the export market.

MSFI initially started trading and manufacturing spices products, and over time it has diversified its product folio to recipes, rice, pickles, chutneys and sweet items.

The assigned ratings incorporate MSFI's improving market position and well established distribution network with the company having extensive presence across Pakistan and also in the export market.

Ratings also take into account the Company's low business risk, improving financial profile and room for improvement in corporate governance framework. Ratings remain dependent on continuously strengthening MSFI's risk absorption capacity, maintaining low leveraged capital structure and undertaking improvements on the corporate governance front.