VIS Assigns IER To MRA Securities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:28 PM

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of single A minus/A-two to MRA Securities Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of single A minus/A-two to MRA Securities Limited.

The long-term rating of 'A-' signifies good credit quality with adequate protection factors. Risk may vary slightly from time to time because of economic conditions. Short-term rating of "A-2" depicts good certainty of timely payment where liquidity factors are sound and good access to capital markets. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said press release on Tuesday.

In 2000, MRA Securities Limited is engaged in provision of equity brokerage services with domestic retail clients representing its Primary commission source.

The assigned ratings reflect the company's ability to retain its revenues in the backdrop of low volumes and depressed equity market returns.

Though modest, the company maintains profitability in prevailing environment. Experienced management, satisfactory risk management and compliance procedures are in place. However, ratings are constrained by governance framework of the company which may be improved through inclusion of additional directors and increased oversight.

