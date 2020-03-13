UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Assigns IR Of AA/A-1 To Intl. Complex Projects Ltd

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:35 PM

VIS assigns IR of AA/A-1 to Intl. Complex Projects Ltd

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of double A /A-One to International Complex Projects Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of double A /A-One to International Complex Projects Limited .

The medium to long-term rating of 'AA' signifies high credit quality; protection factors are strong. The short-term rating of 'A-1' signifies high certainty of timely payments. Liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Risk factors are minor. Outlook on the assigned rating is stable, said release on Friday.

Assigned ratings take into account sponsor strength of ICPL and market position in the real estate sector; the Dolmen Group has developed and managed renowned residential, commercial and retail projects.

The group has completed several projects including Dolmen Mall Clifton, Harbour Front and Executive Tower; two more towers are substantially completed and partially operational. Both Dolmen Mall and Harbour Front have an occupancy level of more than 95%.

Ratings also reflect strong financial profile, low leverage indicators and healthy and growing dividend income from Dolmen City REIT. system.

Related Topics

Company Market From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 update: Lahore matches to be played b ..

12 minutes ago

Bahrain announces additional COVID-19 recoveries

20 minutes ago

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

44 minutes ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

45 minutes ago

Gold price dips by Rs900, traded at Rs93,600 per t ..

13 seconds ago

Ukraine to close borders to foreigners over corona ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.