VIS assigns IR of AA/A-1 to Intl. Complex Projects Ltd

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of double A /A-One to International Complex Projects Limited .

The medium to long-term rating of 'AA' signifies high credit quality; protection factors are strong. The short-term rating of 'A-1' signifies high certainty of timely payments. Liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Risk factors are minor. Outlook on the assigned rating is stable, said release on Friday.

Assigned ratings take into account sponsor strength of ICPL and market position in the real estate sector; the Dolmen Group has developed and managed renowned residential, commercial and retail projects.

The group has completed several projects including Dolmen Mall Clifton, Harbour Front and Executive Tower; two more towers are substantially completed and partially operational. Both Dolmen Mall and Harbour Front have an occupancy level of more than 95%.

Ratings also reflect strong financial profile, low leverage indicators and healthy and growing dividend income from Dolmen City REIT. system.