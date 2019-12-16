VIS assigns IR to Sohail Textile Mills Ltd

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned initial entity ratings of triple B Minus/A-Two to Sohail Textile Mills Limited.

The medium to long-term rating of `BBB-' denotes adequate credit quality coupled with reasonable protection factors. Moreover, risk factors are considered variable if changes occur in the economy.

The short-term rating of `A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payments. Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are considered sound. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable, said a press release on Monday.

STML is a part of Ayesha Group, which is primarily involved in local yarn spinning industry.

The company has a spinning unit where blended polyester-cotton and chief-value-cotton yarn of counts ranging from 10/1 to 36/1 are made. Shareholding of the company is vested with the sponsoring families.

The assigned ratings take into account extensive experience, spanning nearly half a century, of the sponsoring family, and established relations with customers. Customer concentration risk is considered manageable while risk of bad debts is low as the company makes major portion of sales on cash.