UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Assigns PR Of AA To Proposed Basel 3 Compliant Tier 2 Sukuk By Meezan Bank

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:29 PM

VIS assigns PR of AA to proposed basel 3 compliant tier 2 Sukuk by Meezan Bank

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned preliminary rating of double A to planned tier 2 Sukuk issue of Meezan Bank Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned preliminary rating of double A to planned tier 2 Sukuk issue of Meezan Bank Limited. The outlook on the assigned rating is stable.

MBL is in the process of issuing second tranche of a regulatory compliant unsecured, subordinated privately placed Tier 2 Sukuk amounting up to Rs 4.0b, said press release on Tuesday.

The Sukuk is structured based on the principles of Mudarabah and will have a tenor of 10 years with bullet maturity and semi-annual profit payments. The Issue proceeds will contribute towards the Bank's tier-2 capital and will be utilized towards enhancement of the bank's business operations.

The assigned rating incorporate MBL's strong Islamic franchise, growing market share, sound financial profile and stable & experienced senior management team.

Related Topics

Business Company Bank Market Share Meezan Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Rights Group Says at Least 106 Protesters Killed i ..

13 minutes ago

Total of 800 Hong Kong Protesters Already Left Pol ..

15 minutes ago

About 200 French Troops Stationed in Syria's North ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Medvedev Says Talks With Be ..

15 minutes ago

Trump Threatens to Raise Tariffs if No Trade Deal ..

15 minutes ago

Germany Seeks to Maintain Dialogue With US Despite ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.