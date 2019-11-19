VIS Assigns PR Of AA To Proposed Basel 3 Compliant Tier 2 Sukuk By Meezan Bank
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:29 PM
VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned preliminary rating of double A to planned tier 2 Sukuk issue of Meezan Bank Limited
MBL is in the process of issuing second tranche of a regulatory compliant unsecured, subordinated privately placed Tier 2 Sukuk amounting up to Rs 4.0b, said press release on Tuesday.
The Sukuk is structured based on the principles of Mudarabah and will have a tenor of 10 years with bullet maturity and semi-annual profit payments. The Issue proceeds will contribute towards the Bank's tier-2 capital and will be utilized towards enhancement of the bank's business operations.
The assigned rating incorporate MBL's strong Islamic franchise, growing market share, sound financial profile and stable & experienced senior management team.