VIS assigns PR of AA to proposed basel 3 compliant tier 2 Sukuk by Meezan Bank

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned preliminary rating of double A to planned tier 2 Sukuk issue of Meezan Bank Limited. The outlook on the assigned rating is stable.

MBL is in the process of issuing second tranche of a regulatory compliant unsecured, subordinated privately placed Tier 2 Sukuk amounting up to Rs 4.0b, said press release on Tuesday.

The Sukuk is structured based on the principles of Mudarabah and will have a tenor of 10 years with bullet maturity and semi-annual profit payments. The Issue proceeds will contribute towards the Bank's tier-2 capital and will be utilized towards enhancement of the bank's business operations.

The assigned rating incorporate MBL's strong Islamic franchise, growing market share, sound financial profile and stable & experienced senior management team.