Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:11 AM

VIS assigns rating to proposed tier-II instrument of Khushhali Microfinance Bank

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned preliminary rating of single "A" single A to the proposed unsecured, subordinated, privately placed tier-II term finance certificates of Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL).

The medium to long-term rating of "A" denotes good credit quality coupled with adequate protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary with possible changes in the economy. Outlook for the assigned ratings is stable. Rating will be finalized upon review of signed legal documents, said a press release on Wednesday.

KMBL is the leading provider of microcredit services in the microfinance sector in Pakistan. The rating also incorporate strong sponsor support. The rating is supported by KMBL's expanding geographic presence, sustained growth in the microcredit portfolio along with increasing spreads, and enhanced focus on digitalization of core functions.

However, the bank has recently witnessed pressure on asset quality indicators leading to decline in profitability. Moreover, liquidity and capitalization levels have also decreased on a timeline basis.

The bank was able to increase its market share, both in terms of loan and deposit portfolio, during nine months of fiscal year 2018-19. Growth in microcredit portfolio was mainly an outcome of higher average loan size during the period. Asset quality remained under pressure during the period, mainly on account of overall slowdown in economic activity, low crops yields due to unpredictable weather conditions along with pest attack.

