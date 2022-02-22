UrduPoint.com

VIS Assings IBF Rating Of FSL

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 08:24 PM

VIS assings IBF rating of FSL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned Initial Broker Fiduciary Rating of to Foundation Securities (Private) Limited

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has assigned Initial Broker Fiduciary Rating of to Foundation Securities (Private) Limited. The assigned rating denotes good fiduciary standards. In line with VIS methodology, the outlook on the rating has been assigned as 'Rating Watch - Developing' on account of amalgamation of Askari Securities Limited (ASL) with and into FSL. Rating will be reviewed once amalgamation is finalized, said release on Tuesday.

The rating signifies strong management and client services as well as internal controls and regulatory compliance. Ownership and governance, and business and financial stability is adequate.

Assigned rating takes into account FSL's strong internal control and regulatory compliance and management and client services. Appropriate policies, procedures, and infrastructure are in place along with enhanced client facilitation resource including research analysis. Geographical presence of the company in multiple cities is noted. Rating also takes into account adequate governance framework of FSL. Limited board size and lack of independent representation limits formation of additional independently represented board committees. Addition of certified directors on the board is also considered important.

Related Topics

Business Company Aisha Steel Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Regrets Scholz's Statement About Halting No ..

Russia Regrets Scholz's Statement About Halting Nord Stream 2 Certification

52 seconds ago
 Putin's Decision to Recognize DPR, LPR Grave Breac ..

Putin's Decision to Recognize DPR, LPR Grave Breach of Law - German Chancellor

53 seconds ago
 Spain extends pandemic furlough scheme to March

Spain extends pandemic furlough scheme to March

55 seconds ago
 Greece urged to halt energy research after whales ..

Greece urged to halt energy research after whales wash up

56 seconds ago
 Lawyers community playing role in peace, tranquili ..

Lawyers community playing role in peace, tranquility in society: CCPO

4 minutes ago
 Pak-Sri Lanka security, defence cooperation a fact ..

Pak-Sri Lanka security, defence cooperation a factor of peace, stability in regi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>