VIS Credit Rating Co Maintains ER Of PCL

Mon 09th November 2020

VIS Credit Rating Co maintains ER of PCL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained entity ratings (ER) of Power Cement Limited (PCL) at single A minus/A-two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained entity ratings (ER) of Power Cement Limited (PCL) at single A minus/A-two.

Bank loan rating of PCL's secured syndicated bank loan facility of Rs16.2 billion obtained to fund Line 3 expansion of 7,700 Tonnes per day has also been maintained at single A (blr).

Outlook on the assigned ratings has been revised from negative to stable. The previous rating action was announced on October 25, 2019, said a news release on Monday.

Revision in rating outlook reflects improving trend in macroeconomic indicators and resultant impact on sector dynamics along with restructuring of long-term debt repayments. Ratings remain underpinned by PCL's demonstrated track record of support from parent entity and sponsor family reflected in the provision of interest-free sponsor loan in the past, project cost overrun support and debt payment shortfall support provided for line III expansion.

Ratings positively incorporate increase in market share during ongoing fiscal year. However, ratings are constrained by elevated leverage indicators which are expected to reduce with debt repayment. Business risk profile incorporates cyclical nature of the cement industry.

Given government's focus on construction of dams and housing, cement demand is expected to recover in the medium term. Low coal prices and interest rates are important for maintaining profitability of the industry.

More Stories From Pakistan

