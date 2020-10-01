VIS Credit Rating Co. maintains ER of ULPL

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of Universal Leather (Pvt.) Limited at triple B minus/A-Three. The long-term rating of 'BBB-' reflects adequate credit quality, reasonable and sufficient protection factors.

Risk factors are considered variable if changes occur in the economy.

Short-term rating of 'A-3' denotes satisfactory liquidity and other protection factors that qualify entities/issues as to investment grade.

Risk factors are larger and subject to more variation. However, timely payment is expected. Outlook on the medium to long term rating has been revised from stable to negative. The previous rating action for ULPL was announced on May 9, 2019.

The revision in rating outlook reflects prevailing uncertainty in leather sector dynamics due to coronavirus outbreak, lockdown in key markets, overall contraction in global demand and challenging economic environment.