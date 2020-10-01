UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VIS Credit Rating Co. Maintains ER Of ULPL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:22 PM

VIS Credit Rating Co. maintains ER of ULPL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of Universal Leather (Pvt.) Limited at triple B minus/A-Three. The long-term rating of 'BBB-' reflects adequate credit quality, reasonable and sufficient protection factors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of Universal Leather (Pvt.) Limited at triple B minus/A-Three. The long-term rating of 'BBB-' reflects adequate credit quality, reasonable and sufficient protection factors.

Risk factors are considered variable if changes occur in the economy.

Short-term rating of 'A-3' denotes satisfactory liquidity and other protection factors that qualify entities/issues as to investment grade.

Risk factors are larger and subject to more variation. However, timely payment is expected. Outlook on the medium to long term rating has been revised from stable to negative. The previous rating action for ULPL was announced on May 9, 2019.

The revision in rating outlook reflects prevailing uncertainty in leather sector dynamics due to coronavirus outbreak, lockdown in key markets, overall contraction in global demand and challenging economic environment.

Related Topics

Company May 2019 Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

26 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

1 hour ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

Moscow Has Own Information on Mercenaries From Syr ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.