VIS Credit Rating Reaffirms REIT Rating Of Dolmin City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:33 PM

VIS Credit Rating reaffirms REIT rating of Dolmin City

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed real estate investment trust rating of Dolmen City at triple A Rental REIT

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed real estate investment trust rating of Dolmen City at triple A Rental REIT.

The REIT rating of triple A rental REIT denotes highest degree of stability. Risk is negligible with very low sensitivity to changing economic conditions. Previous rating action was announced on Oct.18. 2019, said press release here on Friday.

The assigned rating incorporates the profile of Dolmen and Arif Habib Groups, which feature as shareholders in international complex projects Limited and REIT Management Company; both these groups have sound financial profile and experience in the real estate sector.

The rating also derives strength from the competitive advantage of the REIT property based on its location, provision of amenities, high quality maintenance services and security; the REIT property comprises Harbour Front (office space), Dolmen City Mall (retail mall) and ancillary parking space.

The business risk profile is supported by diversified tenant profile and recovery in footfall metrics with ease in lockdown measures and improvement in COVID-19 situation in the country. Tenant-wise revenue concentration risk is high in case of Harbor Front; however comfort is drawn from strong financial profile of clients and continuity of tenancy agreements during the rating horizon.

