VIS Credit Rating Suspends ER Of AIHPL

VIS Credit Rating suspends ER of AIHPL

VIS Credit Rating Company has suspended the entity ratings of triple B/A-two assigned to Allied Industries Hub (Pvt.) Limited , with immediate effect, due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 )

The ratings will be reassessed as and when the required information is available. The previous rating action was announced on June 28, 2019, said release on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

