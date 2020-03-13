VIS finalizes rating of Islamic Commercial Paper of K- Electric

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has finalized the rating of single A One Plus assigned to K-Electric Limited's proposed Islamic Commercial Paper (ICP-5) issue of up to Rs 4.295 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has finalized the rating of single A One Plus assigned to K-Electric Limited's proposed Islamic Commercial Paper (ICP-5) issue of up to Rs 4.295 billion.

The ICP-5 will have a tenor of 6 months which will be utilized for funding KE's working capital requirements. Previous rating action was announced on Feb.10,said press release on Friday.