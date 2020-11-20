VIS maintains ER of AOTML

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has maintained the entity ratings of Ahmed Oriental Textile Mills Limited at triple B plus/A-two.The outlook on the ratings has been revised from rating watch-negative to stable.

Long-term rating of BBB reflects adequate credit quality; protection factors are reasonable and sufficient, said press release on Friday.

Risk factors are considered variable if changes occur in the economy. Short- term rating of A-2 indicates good certainty of timely payment. Liquidity factors and company fundamentals are sound. Access to capital markets is good. Risk factors are small.

The previous rating action was announced on April 24, 2020.

AOTML is engaged in manufacturing and sales of yarn. The company is a part of Naveena Group, which also owns Naveena Industries Limited. The company has two spinning mills, which are located in Rahim Yar Khan. Although the company also caters to the export markets, majority of the company's sales constitute local and indirect export sales.

The revision in rating outlook reflects maintenance of the financial risk profile in line with the parameters for the assigned ratings. Withstanding the impact of COVID-19, the company managed to largely maintain its net sales during fiscal year 2019-20.